Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 2,742 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Universal Logistics worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.