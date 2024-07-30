Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

