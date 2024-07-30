Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,897 Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Tompkins Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMP opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $915.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 519.15%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

