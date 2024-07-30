Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,945 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after buying an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

