Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of Seneca Foods worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,707 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

SENEA opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $417.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

