Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

