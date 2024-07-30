Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 20,538 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 96.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.