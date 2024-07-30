Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 340,529 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,529 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bit Digital Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.