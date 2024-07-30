Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,319 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
HLI stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $150.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
