Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,374 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.