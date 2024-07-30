Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $498,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $748.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Insider Activity

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

