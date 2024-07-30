Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after buying an additional 473,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 110,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 220,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

BRO stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

