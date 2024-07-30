Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

