Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,584 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Rayonier by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 525.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

