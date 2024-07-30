RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RNXT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned about 0.91% of RenovoRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

