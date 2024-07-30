RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
RNXT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RNXT
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RenovoRx
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.