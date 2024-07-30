Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RVTY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of RVTY opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $15,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

