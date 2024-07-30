Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

