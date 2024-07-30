Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

