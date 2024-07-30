Robert W. Baird Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Outperform”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

VRNS opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.