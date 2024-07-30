Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 836.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

