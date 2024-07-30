Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

