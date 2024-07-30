Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Trimmed by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

