Royal Bank of Canada Raises Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $25.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.