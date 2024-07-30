Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to “Moderate Buy”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBAXY. HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

JBAXY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

