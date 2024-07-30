Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to “Moderate Buy”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on JBAXY. HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
