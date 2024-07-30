Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Moderate Buy

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXYFree Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBAXY

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.