Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Moderate Buy

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

About Julius Bär Gruppe

JBAXY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

