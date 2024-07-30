Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

