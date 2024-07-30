RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in RPC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 297,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Up 2.2 %

RPC stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.59. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.18 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

