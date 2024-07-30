RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.