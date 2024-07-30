Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.8 %

Sanmina stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

