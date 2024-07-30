SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.46.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

