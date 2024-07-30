Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Seanergy Maritime worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

