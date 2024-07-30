Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ST opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,969,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,585.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 662,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

