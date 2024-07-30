Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shake Shack Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 151.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
