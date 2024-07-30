Short Interest in Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Increases By 27.0%

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Drilling Tools International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DTI stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.93. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

