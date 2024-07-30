Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expands By 25.7%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 321.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

