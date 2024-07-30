Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expands By 27.9%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 25,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,719 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,097,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 206,521 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 68.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 168,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.