Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Declines By 6.8%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 663,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,177.0 days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
Shares of KRNGF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Karoon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
