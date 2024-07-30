Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Declines By 6.8%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 663,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,177.0 days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

Shares of KRNGF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Karoon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

