Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Expands By 6.5%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

KP Tissue Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

