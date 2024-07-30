Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Expands By 11.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,679.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

