Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Rises By 19.7%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,259,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,052,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of MBGAF opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $38.95 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

