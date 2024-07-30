Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Decreases By 20.2%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Minco Capital Price Performance

Shares of MGHCF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 67.44, a quick ratio of 67.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp.

