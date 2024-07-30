Short Interest in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Rises By 24.8%

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 15,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after buying an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

