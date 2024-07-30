Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Increases By 24.0%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Unitil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UTL stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Unitil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $963.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Unitil by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

