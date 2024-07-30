Sila Realty Trust (SILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.
Sila Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.
Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on SILA
About Sila Realty Trust
Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sila Realty Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.