Sila Realty Trust (SILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SILA

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.