Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Silicom Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of SILC stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. Silicom has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $256,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

