SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in SJW Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 64,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

