Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.55.
