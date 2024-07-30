Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.55.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

