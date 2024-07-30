SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.