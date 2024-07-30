SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $12,373,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 479.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

