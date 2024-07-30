Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.
Snap Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,078 shares of company stock worth $3,279,089. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
